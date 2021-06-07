Home>>
Foreigners make sachets to experience traditional Chinese culture
(Ecns.cn) 14:04, June 07, 2021
A teacher explains sachet-making in Guanfu Museum in Shanghai, June 6, 2021. (Photo/Tang Yanjun)
"Looking at China from a Different Angle -- ‘Our Festival’ Dragon Boat Festival Special Event" was held in Shanghai Guanfu Museum on Sunday. Dozens of Chinese and foreign people were invited to visit the exhibits and experience the traditional Chinese culture of Dragon Boat Festival by making sachets.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi calls for promoting innovative development of fine traditional Chinese culture
- Experiencing programs provided to promote traditional Chinese culture in China's Shandong
- Pupils learn traditional Chinese culture at school in Zhejiang
- College students learn traditional Chinese culture in Han costume
- The last Chinese Vietnamese maker of lucky sachets
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.