Foreigners make sachets to experience traditional Chinese culture

Ecns.cn) 14:04, June 07, 2021

A teacher explains sachet-making in Guanfu Museum in Shanghai, June 6, 2021. (Photo/Tang Yanjun)

"Looking at China from a Different Angle -- ‘Our Festival’ Dragon Boat Festival Special Event" was held in Shanghai Guanfu Museum on Sunday. Dozens of Chinese and foreign people were invited to visit the exhibits and experience the traditional Chinese culture of Dragon Boat Festival by making sachets.

