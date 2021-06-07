APEC members should safeguard multilateral trading system: Chinese minister

Xinhua) 08:22, June 07, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 14, 2021 shows the container terminal of the Lianyungang Port in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Geng Yuhe/Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Amid the pandemic shock, members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) should safeguard the multilateral trading system and strive to build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said Saturday.

APEC members should strengthen anti-virus cooperation, promote inclusive and sustainable growth, and build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future as global development is confronted by severe challenges, Wang said while attending the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting via video link Saturday.

Wang also called for efforts by APEC to safeguard the multilateral trading system and push for necessary reform of the World Trade Organization, especially resumption of the normal operation of the Appellate Body as soon as possible.

China is willing to work with APEC members to stabilize the supply and industrial chains in the Asia-Pacific region and promote regional economic recovery, Wang said.

Despite the COVID-19 impact, China has introduced a series of policy measures to open its doors wider, Wang said, adding that the country will continue to advance higher-level opening up in the future and create more opportunities for development in the region and beyond.

