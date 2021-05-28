Young construction workers never stop chasing dreams

May 28, 2021

Although they work at building sites with poor working conditions, these young workers have never stopped pursuing their dreams by using their talents to the fullest extent.

22-year-old Chen Jiangshan, a scaffolder, has taught himself to play the guzheng, a Chinese plucked zither. When he practices during his off-time, Chen is always seen sitting on a “chair” made by placing a safety hamlet on an upside down water bucket.

To make the workplace a more fun place, Chen invited his workmates to play musical instruments together with him. Those who don’t know how to play used steel buckets to join in with the others.

He Yuankai, born in the 1990s, carries building materials at construction sites. His smooth dance moves have stunned not only his colleagues but also internet users, garnering him a great deal of online attention.

He taught himself to dance through watching online dance tutorials after work, and has inspired many people with his positive attitude to life. “He didn’t give up hope despite the reality of his life as a construction worker,” an internet user commented.

Shi Jianguo, who has been a plasterer in Wenzhou, east China’s Zhejiang province for five years, is also chasing his dream at construction sites.

Sharing a 20-square-meter room with his five colleagues, Shi is constantly practicing calligraphy and drawing traditional Chinese ink paintings in his spare time. With an iron box under his bed to store writing brushes, ink, and paperweights, Shi makes sure he can conveniently practice his skills after work.

