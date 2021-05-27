Joe Biden orders investigation into the origins of COVID-19

CGTN) 09:01, May 27, 2021

The Capitol and a stop sign are seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on Feb. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to beef up investigation into the origins of COVID-19 virus and report back to him in 90 days, according to a White House release.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)