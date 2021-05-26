Home>>
China's democracy through the eyes of experts
(Xinhua) 10:34, May 26, 2021
BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- "There is a viable democracy within China."
What is Chinese democracy? How does it work? And how effective is it?
Experts from various countries have spoken about their understanding of the Chinese model of democracy.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.