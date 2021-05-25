WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus slams 'scandalous inequity' in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

CGTN) 08:43, May 25, 2021

Photo taken in Brussels, Belgium on May 24, 2021 shows the live stream of the 74th World Health Assembly held at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

The COVID-19 pandemic is being perpetuated by a "scandalous inequity" in vaccine distribution ,according to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO). He was one of a raft of high-profile speakers to open the 74th World Health Assembly hosted virtually in Geneva.

The annual ministerial assembly has pandemic solutions and preventions high on its lengthy agenda for the coming week.

Alongside COVID-19, the group discussed issues from mental health, patient safety, non-communicable diseases to antimicrobial resistance and laboratory safety.

But the battleground will be the international vaccine program and victory will be judged by the extent of future international cooperation and funding.

