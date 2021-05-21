Chinese culture adds color to Universal Studios Beijing

People's Daily Online) 17:56, May 21, 2021

Chinese cultural elements are expected to add color to the Universal Studios Beijing theme park, a part of the Universal Beijing Resort that will become the fifth Universal Studios-branded theme park in the world.

Photo shows the Universal Studios Beijing. (Photo/Beijing Daily)

The park consists of seven theme lands, including Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, Transformers: Metrobase, Minion Land, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World Isla Nublar, Hollywood, and WaterWorld, according to the resort.

Chinese culture will make its presence felt most in the Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, the first of its kind the resort has presented to the world.

Inspired by the animated action comedy film "Kung Fu Panda", this indoor theme land focuses on the design of Chinese-style scenic spots, including the panda village, which will allow visitors to experience distinct Chinese culture.

In the Transformers: Metrobase theme land, Beijing becomes the headquarters where Autobots and humans stand together to protect Earth. The redesign of the location is aimed at making the scenic spot more accessible to local visitors.

In the Hollywood theme land, Chinese film director Zhang Yimou and Hollywood film director Steven Spielberg will partner to create a behind-the-scenes movie-making experience for the resort, representing a blend of Chinese and Western cultures.

Universal Beijing Resort is a unique theme park resort that combines global experience with Chinese insight, explained Miao Lewen, a park manager.

Miao noted that the resort fully takes into account the consumption needs and cultural background of Chinese consumers and strives to make Chinese cultural elements the "finishing touch" of the theme park.

In addition to the theme park, other attractions within the resort also have an abundance of Chinese elements. For instance, Chinese cultural elements such as ancient poems will be found in the design of a waterfront path, according to a staff member from the resort.

Meanwhile, the NUO Resort Hotel with its distinctive Chinese style is designed to offer a luxurious escape inspired by the beauty of Chinese classical gardens.

