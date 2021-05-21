China’s digital reading market value tops 35 billion yuan in 2020

May 21, 2021

The digital reading market value in China grew to 35.16 billion yuan (about $5.46 billion) in 2020, according to a recent industry report.

Photo shows a citizen scanning a QR code to access an online library in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei province. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Liwei)

The number of readers of digital content in the country also rose to 494 million last year, according to the report released by the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association. Consumers read an average of 9.1 e-books and listened to 6.3 audiobooks each.

The report also noted that more than 80 percent of the respondents paid for content online, especially online literature works.

Meanwhile, China’s 18th national reading report found that there was a rise in the number of e-book readers who are children under 7 years old and middle-aged and elderly citizens in 2020, indicating that a variety of age groups have turned to e-books.

A post-90s woman named Tingting is a loyal user of an e-reading app. "I spend an average of one hour a day reading books via the app," she said, adding that she joined an e-reading WeChat group made up of avid readers like her covering all age groups, including students, office workers, and retirees.

Thanks to the booming development of the internet, e-books and internet-related content have gradually become mainstream reading materials and been further empowered by capital investment, technology and marketing, promoting greater demand for digital content, according to Weng Changshou, a researcher with the Renmin University of China.

Weng added that the potential of digital reading has been further tapped, as stay-at-home activities have become more popular after the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Digital technologies such as 5G, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) have also led to the emergence of more varied reading scenarios in China.

In a VR bookstore that provides a panoramic view of its interior, readers are able to “roam” around according to their chosen routes and buy books they want online.

Many libraries and museums in the country also allow readers to enjoy virtual reading and exhibitions with the help of digital technology.

Today, technologies including 5G, AR, and VR have facilitated users' reading experience, Weng pointed out, adding that technological innovation will provide more digital reading in the future.

