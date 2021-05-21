White paper slams 14th Dalai Lama group for promoting "Tibetan independence"

Xinhua) 11:17, May 21, 2021

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Over the years, the 14th Dalai Lama and his supporters have continued to try to promote "Tibetan independence" by provoking incidents to jeopardize peace and stability in Tibet, said a white paper released on Friday.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)