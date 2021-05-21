Home>>
White paper slams 14th Dalai Lama group for promoting "Tibetan independence"
(Xinhua) 11:17, May 21, 2021
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Over the years, the 14th Dalai Lama and his supporters have continued to try to promote "Tibetan independence" by provoking incidents to jeopardize peace and stability in Tibet, said a white paper released on Friday.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.