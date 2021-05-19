Home>>
China's Red Cross provides anti-epidemic assistance to Nepal
(Xinhua) 17:19, May 19, 2021
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of medical supplies provided by the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) to aid Nepal's fight against COVID-19 left for Kathmandu, the Nepalese capital, on Wednesday.
The anti-epidemic supplies, comprising 5,000 protective suits, 100 oxygen generators, 100,000 N95 masks and 2.58 million surgical masks, have been donated via the Chinese Red Cross Foundation, according to the RCSC.
The materials will be delivered to the Nepal Red Cross Society through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
