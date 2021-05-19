Italian webinar focuses topics on Italy-China ties

Xinhua) 09:34, May 19, 2021

ROME, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Participants in the first "China: a different reality" webinar Tuesday cast a wide net over the course of the two-and-a-half-hour event focused on Italy-China relations.

Some 15 speakers discussed commercial and cultural ties between the two countries that included investments tied to the Belt and Road Initiative, tourism, mutual aid, universities, food, wine, music, art, and far more. But according to Maria Moreni, co-president of Belt and Rome Local Cooperation and one of the event's organizers, there is a common thread running through all the topics that were discussed.

The event was held in part in preparation for next year's celebration of the Year of Culture and Tourism between Italy and China. The celebration was originally scheduled to take place last year but was delayed because of the pandemic.

"All these points illustrate great admiration for China and a desire to strengthen ties between the two countries," Moreni told Xinhua after the conclusion of the webinar. "We want to promote Italian excellence in the Chinese market and Chinese excellence in the Italian market."

In addition to Moreni, speakers Tuesday included Alberto Bradanini, a former Italian ambassador to China; Carlo Capria, a high-level former advisor on international affairs and Arturo Brachetti, a well-known Italian entertainer scheduled to tour China next year, and so on.

"China is the first major economy to have recovered from the coronavirus pandemic and it is showing the fastest growth among Italy's major trading partners," Lorenzo Riccardi, a research fellow at Shanghai University, said during Tuesday's webinar.

Alessio Fortunato, another panelist, is a wine consultant for Italian companies looking to do business in Asian markets. In his remarks, he noted that China is the only country in the world holding actual in-person wine fairs this year. He said that represented an "ideal opportunity" for companies in the wine sector to learn more about the Chinese market.

Brachetti, the entertainer, is a "fast-change artist," the creator of a one-man show that involves changing between elaborate costumes in a matter of seconds. He first traveled to China for a series of performances in 2010, and he said he jumped at the chance for a return visit next year.

"A cultural exchange is the only basis for understanding those who come from different backgrounds," Brachetti said during the webinar. "That is why I am looking forward to next year's trip. That, and the fact that I am fascinated by China."

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Du Mingming)