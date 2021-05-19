Wartime heroines in Yimeng | Stories shared by Xi Jinping

Xinhua) 09:17, May 19, 2021

Yimeng Mountains in east China's Shandong Province is known for the valor of its people in wartime in the mid-20th century. The heroic deeds of some locals off the battlefield are still recalled by many, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Du Mingming)