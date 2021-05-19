New institute to explore Xi's thought on ecological progress

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a section of the Lijiang River and learns about local efforts in the ecological conservation of the river in Yangshuo, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) on Tuesday founded a research institute on Xi Jinping's thought on ecological progress.

The thought offers a profound understanding of major theoretical and practical questions concerning China's ecological advancement, said Yang Kaizhong, director of the CASS institute.

Improved study and implementation of the thought will help meet people's growing demands for a beautiful environment and achieve higher-quality economic and social development, Yang said.

"As the world's biggest ruling party, the Communist Party of China (CPC) is exploring a development pattern that balances economic development and environmental protection, which may provide a model for other developing countries," he said.

The research and implementation of Xi's thought will contribute to the shift towards a greener human society, he said.

The new institute aims to study the theoretical structure behind the thought, explore the historical development of the ideas and promote international exchanges, said Zhang Yongsheng, the institute's vice director.

EVOLUTION OF XI'S THOUGHT ON ECOLOGICAL PROGRESS

Xi's thought on ecological progress was nurtured, evolved and matured during his work at various posts, from county to national level, taking into account domestic and global issues, according to Yang.

Many of Xi's early ideas, approaches and decisions on ecological conservation are still significant today in terms of foresight and strategy, he said.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core has strived to build an ecological civilization and solve related issues, Yang said, adding that there have been historic changes in China's overall ecological conservation situation.

In 2018, Xi's thought on ecological progress was officially proposed and established at a national conference on environmental protection.

TRANSFORMING CHINA

Over the past five years, under the guidance of Xi's thought on ecological progress, China has made historic achievements in environmental development, said Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu.

According to the ministry, between 2016 and 2020, China had managed to significantly reduce the number of days with heavy air pollution. The safety of drinking water was guaranteed. Black and smelly water bodies were generally eliminated in the cities.

In 2018, China incorporated ecological advancement into its Constitution for the first time.

A blueprint for the country's social and economic development over the next five to 15 years, adopted in March this year, demands all-round green transformation of social and economic development and the building of a Beautiful China.

In 2019, satellite images showed that China contributed one-quarter of the world's gain in greenness between 2000 and 2017, the highest proportion of any country.

China has also promised to strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

"Xi's thought on ecological progress has provided guidance and a fundamental rule for us to strike a balance between development and environmental protection and build a modernization mode with harmony between the nature and human beings," Huang said.

