Across China: Shanghai's "civic centers" reinvigorate lives of elderly

Xinhua) 15:05, May 18, 2021

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Inside a classroom, Xia Juanjuan slowly paints morning glory with her peers.

"It's fun here. We have different classes every day," said Xia, 85. "We have painting classes, flower-arranging classes and calligraphy classes."

Xia is a frequent visitor to the civic center in Shanghai's Hongkou District. The district is home to nearly 300,000 people aged 60 and above, official figures show.

The center caters to the needs of elderly people living in the vicinity, providing meals and classes, among other services.

"Senior people like us are usually lonely, so the center has really enriched our daily lives," said Xia.

Shanghai has established scores of civic centers in recent years, as the country's population grows increasingly gray. By the end of 2019, China had a population of 254 million aged 60 or above, accounting for 18.1 percent of the national population.

"FEELING YOUNG AGAIN"

When Xia, a retired maths teacher, felt a little uncomfortable when she started going to the center.

"I was not very good at communicating with people, especially with strangers," she said, referring to other elderly people at the center.

Through various activities, however, she met many other seniors just like her, and they soon became friends.

"We eat meals here," she said, adding that she pays the center about 500 yuan (78 U.S. dollars) each month to cover meals, training sessions and expenses for other activities.

The venue serves as a daily care center for the elderly and opens to the public only on weekdays, but Xia said that many of her peers want to visit it every single day.

"We have sofas, beds and blankets here, and we can also do physical exams," she said.

Behind the enthusiasm for the civic center is a lack of kindergarten experience during youth, said Xia.

"We never went to a kindergarten when we were children, so now it is like making up for that lost time," she said. "We are like big babies learning painting, calligraphy and even wood-carving here."

Xia has also learned how to use a smartphone and send messages on mobile applications.

In Hongkou's Jiangwan Township, 66-year-old Xu Jianxiu has learned the art of woolen needlepoint tapestry in her local civic center.

"Before COVID-19, I learned how to use a smartphone at the center," said Xu. "So during the epidemic, we just used smartphones to search for related information."

The center is near a nursing home, and together they have formed an area catering to the needs of local senior citizens, according to local officials.

These centers were opened to "provide a sweet estuary" for the elderly, said local official Gong Hao.

"As our society develops, there is an increasing number of 'left-behind' seniors and 'migratory' seniors," said Gong. "We want to provide efficient, quality community services for them."

Local civil affairs official Geng Yu said that it is important to ease the worries of elderly people who need medications and meals, adding that many volunteers have been hired to help with services.

"We want seniors to be happy, and to know that they can rely on us," said Geng. "They can also attend classes to learn some skills."

These centers have become so popular in Shanghai that even young people come for visits, said Gong Hao.

"Some young people come over for the meals because the canteens here have become must-visit sites online," said Gong.

Xia Juanjuan said she is most proud to have learned calligraphy at the center.

"I come here every day," said Xia. "I'm feeling young again."

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)