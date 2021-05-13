Nurses turn Chinese herbal medicine into artwork to mark International Nurses Day

People's Daily Online) 17:21, May 13, 2021

Medical staff at a hospital for traditional Chinese medicine in Nanchang, southeast China's Jiangxi Province, held a special art exhibition to celebrate International Nurses Day on May 12 -- all the artworks were made with over 60 used or expired traditional Chinese herbal medicines. The exhibition was designed to promote TCM culture to a wider audience.

