Home>>
Nurses turn Chinese herbal medicine into artwork to mark International Nurses Day
(People's Daily Online) 17:21, May 13, 2021
Medical staff at a hospital for traditional Chinese medicine in Nanchang, southeast China's Jiangxi Province, held a special art exhibition to celebrate International Nurses Day on May 12 -- all the artworks were made with over 60 used or expired traditional Chinese herbal medicines. The exhibition was designed to promote TCM culture to a wider audience.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.