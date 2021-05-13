Embroidery to be taught at schools in China's Suzhou

Xinhua) 16:38, May 13, 2021

NANJING, May 13 (Xinhua) - The city of Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province has rolled out a plan to promote the inheritance of the embroidery art and invigorate the local embroidery industry.

According to the plan released by the city's New District on Wednesday, the district will work on talent training, content creation and industry development to pass on the traditions of Suzhou embroidery, one of China's four famous embroidery varieties, and encourage innovation in the field.

The district will support its middle and primary schools to establish classes or school clubs related to Suzhou embroidery, and it will invite embroidery artists to teach at schools.

It will also encourage original embroidery designs and related cultural products, as well as cooperation with brands in other fields to make embroidery products more practical.

By the end of last year, the district had more than 8,400 people engaged in embroidery and related industries, and the annual sales of the district's embroidery industry exceeded 1 billion yuan (about 155 million US dollars).

