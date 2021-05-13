China to extend pro-employment policies, increase financial support for epidemic-hit sectors

May 13, 2021

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China will extend some of its pro-employment policies until the end of this year, further facilitate flexible employment and increase financial support for sectors that continue to be impacted by the epidemic, according to a State Council executive meeting.

The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday, also passed a draft regulation on the management of earthquake protection for construction projects.

