Over 1.4 mln foreigners, non-mainland Chinese take part in China's 7th national census

Xinhua) 17:36, May 12, 2021

Journalists raise hands to ask questions during a press conference given by the State Council Information Office on the data of the seventh national population census in Beijing, capital of China, on May 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.4 million people from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, as well as foreigners, who live in the Chinese mainland, took part in China's seventh national census conducted last year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday.

The census covered a total of 1.430695 million foreigners and people from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan who live in the mainland's 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, according to the NBS. Of the total, 845,697 are foreigners.

Some 444,336 people had moved to the Chinese mainland for employment, 219,761 for education, and 419,517 for permanent residence. A total of 603,682 people not born in the mainland have lived here for over five years.

Chinese mainland's population, which does not include foreigners or people from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan who live in the mainland, has hit 1.41178 billion, growing an annual average of 0.53 percent over the past decade, census data shows.

