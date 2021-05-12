U.S. Washington governor signs worker protection legislative package

Xinhua) 11:24, May 12, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Governor of the U.S. state of Washington Jay Inslee on Tuesday announced the signing of a package of bills that will increase worker safety protections, expand support for frontline workers during public health emergency and grant overtime protections for farmworkers.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a new focus on the challenges faced by frontline workers," Inslee said.

"They have kept our state moving through one of our most challenging times, working through personal hardship and challenges. The bills I am signing today represent an acknowledgment of the lessons we've learned and offer hope for a stronger path forward," he noted.

When workers face retaliation for raising safety concerns or are pressured to not report at all, they're at a higher risk of preventable workplace injuries, the announcement said.

These dangerous working conditions are more likely to impact Black and Latinx workers, who are often assigned more physically demanding and hazardous work, it added.

The legislation also establishes a grant program for small employers during a public health emergency, as the costs of additional safety and health measures during already tough economic conditions proved to be a significant challenge for employers, according to the announcement.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)