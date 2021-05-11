First consumer goods expo concludes

Ecns.cn) 16:42, May 11, 2021

Visitors walk out of the venue of the First China International Consumer Goods Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province on May 10, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The First China International Consumer Goods Expo concluded on Monday. A total of 70 countries and regions attended the four-day expo, and 2,628 brands of 1,505 enterprises from home and abroad participated in the exhibitions. Covering 80,000 square meters, the expo has witnessed more than 240,000 visits.

This photo shows the Jewelry &Diamond Exhibition Area of the First China International Consumer Goods Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province on May 10, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

People visit the First China International Consumer Goods Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province on May 10, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

A media reporter takes photos with the mascot of the First China International Consumer Goods Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province on May 10, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

This photo shows the theme advertisement placed outside the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Haikou, Hainan Province on May 10, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Visitors walk out of the venue of the First China International Consumer Goods Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province on May 10, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

People walk into the entrance hall of the First China International Consumer Goods Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province on May 10, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)

People buy Peruvian alpaca dolls at the First China International Consumer Goods Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province on May 10, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)

People walk into the entrance hall of the First China International Consumer Goods Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province on May 10, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)

People take photos in front of the logo of the First China International Consumer Goods Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province on May 10, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)