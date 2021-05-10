Mentorship at Chinese clinic propels Namibian woman to pursue medical career

Kaarina Nangolo (L), an intern medical doctor, works with Dr. Wang Peng, founder of the African Traditional Chinese Medicine Clinic, in Windhoek, Namibia, April 22, 2021. Professional training offered at a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinic in Windhoek, Namibia's capital, has propelled the medical expertise and career of a young Namibian in the field. (Photo by Ndalimpinga Iita/Xinhua)

WINDHOEK, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Professional training offered at a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinic in Windhoek, Namibia's capital, has propelled the medical expertise and career of a young Namibian in the field.

At the African Traditional Chinese Medicine Clinic in central Windhoek, Kaarina Nangolo, an intern medical doctor, administered acupuncture treatment to a patient.

"I have to regularly monitor the patient to track progress within the prescribed time. In less than a year, I know much more about TCM now than before," said the 25-year-old woman.

There, she undergoes extensive professional mentorship in TCM by Dr Wang Peng, founder of the clinic. The clinic, which opened in 2018, provides patients with different traditional Chinese medicine treatments, including cupping, acupuncture and tuina.

"Dr Wang has been a big influence in my career. He teaches me about the tactics and tenets of TCM. It is central to my work here," Nangolo said.

For Wang, grooming young talent and contributing to the country's immense skills resource pool is central to his passion for teaching TCM.

Moreover, according to the Chinese doctor, his goal is to contribute to the professional development of young people across Namibia in TCM.

"With the growing interest of TCM in the country, I hope to train more people in this field to ensure that more people have access and attain their wish of better health," he said.

His aspiration and plans are informed by his wealth of experience gained during his 10-year tenure at the Affiliated Hospital of the Zhejiang Chinese Medical University of China and working as a medical volunteer at the Katutura State Hospital Chinese Acupuncture Department in Windhoek between 2014 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Nangolo has grown professionally since joining the company. Today, she lends on Western medicine and TCM to resolve patients' complex health conditions.

What is more, her service has been instrumental to the effective functioning of the clinic.

"Kaarina is a driven and passionate person who serves in her work with humility, which is evident in her work and output of improved health for patients," said Wang.

Nangolo's current work builds on her academic qualifications in clinical medicine from the Dalian Medical University in China and experience as a TCM assistant in the Asian country during her studies completed through a Chinese government scholarship.

"I have been drawn to TCM since. It is so fulfilling to help someone. This is passion," Nangolo said.

According to Nangolo, her professionalism and etiquette are also greatly influenced by the Chinese culture, particularly the Chinese people's hard-working spirit and approach.

"I learned a lot. China has a special place in my heart," she added.

According to Wang, sometimes the clinic receives patients who are conversant in local languages. "Kaarina relates very well to the patients through translation," he said.

Intrinsically, working at the Chinese clinic is more than just offering a service. She is fluent in mandarin and thus also serves as a conduit between patients and the doctor.

It is the results and testimonies of better health by patients that motivates her to do better.

"It is passion, a love for people, and I strive to make a difference and to do the best," she added.

Meanwhile, working at the clinic enables her to live up to the childhood dream of pursuing a vocation where she would help the needy.

"From as young as the age of seven, I always wanted to help those who could not help themselves. Here, I can do just that, help restore health and wellness," Nangolo said.

In the meantime, Nangolo has bigger plans for the future, adding that the skills gained while working with Chinese doctor would go a long way in career progression.

"My key goal is to specialise in TCM, bring health to more people; seeing its benefits," she concluded.

