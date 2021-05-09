Africa's COVID-19 cases near 4.62 mln: Africa CDC

Xinhua) 15:57, May 09, 2021

ADDIS ABABA, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 4,618,936 as of Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 123,926, while 4,165,656 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of the number of cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.

