China launches new remote-sensing satellites
A Long March-2C carrier rocket blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 7, 2021. China successfully sent a remote-sensing satellite group into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center on Friday. (Photo by Yang Xi/Xinhua).
XICHANG, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a remote-sensing satellite group into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday.
Belonging to the Yaogan-30 family, the satellites were launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 2:11 a.m. Beijing time.
The satellites will be used for electromagnetic environmental detection and related technological tests.
Also aboard was a satellite belonging to the Tianqi constellation. The satellite, Tianqi-12, will be used for data collection and transmission.
It was the 369th mission of the Long March rocket series.
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.