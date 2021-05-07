China launches new remote-sensing satellites

A Long March-2C carrier rocket blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 7, 2021. China successfully sent a remote-sensing satellite group into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center on Friday. (Photo by Yang Xi/Xinhua).

XICHANG, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a remote-sensing satellite group into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday.

Belonging to the Yaogan-30 family, the satellites were launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 2:11 a.m. Beijing time.

The satellites will be used for electromagnetic environmental detection and related technological tests.

Also aboard was a satellite belonging to the Tianqi constellation. The satellite, Tianqi-12, will be used for data collection and transmission.

It was the 369th mission of the Long March rocket series.

