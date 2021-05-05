China wins gold and bronze of women's 3m springboard at FINA Diving World Cup

Xinhua) 13:21, May 05, 2021

Chen Yiwen (1st L) of China receives her gold medal after winning the women's 3m springboard final at the FINA Diving World Cup 2021 in Tokyo, Japan on May 4, 2021. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Xinhua)

