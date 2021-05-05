Young girl comes back to hometown to help villages develop bee breeding industry

Xinhua) 13:03, May 05, 2021

Yuan Xiaomei works at her bee breeding base in Nayong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 29, 2021. When Yuan Xiaomei was a child, honey was a luxury for local people. So she always has a dream that her fellow villagers could afford the organic honey. In 2019, Yuan Xiaomei gave up her career in Fujian Province and came back to her hometown and opened a bee breeding base in the mountainous Nayong County and shared her beekeeping skills with the villagers free of charge. During the process of learning beekeeping technologies, Yuan Xiaomei encountered numerous difficulties and was stung by bees many times. However, with her persistence and love for this cause and the help of e-commerce platform, she has successfully explored domestic and foreign markets and helped the surrounding villages develop a bee breeding industry with an annual output value of nearly one million yuan (about 154,537 U.S. dollars). Yuan Xiaomei still has many plans. She wants to provide trainings for more villagers and lead more people into this "sweet cause" to have a better life. "This is also my sweet dream," said Yuan Xiaomei. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

