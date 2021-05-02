Languages

Navy vessels perform underway replenishment

(China Military Online) 13:19, May 02, 2021
Naval vessels attached to an auxiliary ship group under the PLA Southern Theater Command perform alongside liquid cargo replenishment-at-sea during a maritime training exercise in mid- April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)

