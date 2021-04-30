Slanderer Adrian Zenz a puppet of anti-China forces: report

Xinhua) 14:17, April 30, 2021

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Adrian Zenz, who has concocted a series of so-called "research reports" on China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, serves as a puppet and tool of anti-China forces by slandering China's policies in Xinjiang, said a report released by the Xinjiang Development Research Center on Friday.

The report, titled "Slanderer Adrian Zenz's Xinjiang-related Fallacies Versus the Truth," found that Adrian Zenz, a so-called German scholar, is a core member of "research institutions" established and manipulated by U.S. intelligence agencies, a right wing religious extremist, and much of an accomplice of the "East Turkistan" forces.

Based on such an identity, the "research reports" by Zenz are of sinister political motives and full of logical fallacies, though they are quoted by some Western politicians and media as facts without any verification, said the report. Enditem

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)