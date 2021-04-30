6th cross-Strait folk ancestor worship ceremony to be held in N China’s Shanxi

People's Daily Online) 13:23, April 30, 2021

The 6th cross-Strait folk ancestor worship ceremony will take place at the Yan Emperor Mausoleum in Gaoping, a county-level city in north China's Shanxi province on May 19, its organizer revealed at a press conference held at People’s Daily Online on April 29.

The event will be held both online and offline on site after implementing regular COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

An online platform for facilitating ancestor worship and prayers was launched at the press conference for people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and for the Chinese diaspora around the world.

To attract investment from businesses in Taiwan and overseas Chinese, a series of business, trade, cultural and tourism promotion activities, including hosting the ancestor worship ceremony, kicked off in Gaoping on April 27, with this combination of activities scheduled to run up until May 31.

During the promotion campaign, a high-end Traditional Chinese Medicine forum will also be held to promote Chinese medicine and its associated culture.

Gaoping is the birthplace of the Yan Emperor, a legendary pioneer of ancient Chinese agriculture.

