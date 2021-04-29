Languages

Thursday, April 29, 2021

China appoints new minister of emergency management

(Xinhua) 16:35, April 29, 2021

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Huang Ming was appointed minister of emergency management by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on Thursday.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)

