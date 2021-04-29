Home>>
China appoints new minister of emergency management
(Xinhua) 16:35, April 29, 2021
BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Huang Ming was appointed minister of emergency management by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on Thursday.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches emergency response to Sichuan quake
- China starts emergency flood response in Guangxi
- Joint medical emergency exercise launched in N China's Zhangjiakou
- South Korean President Park Geun-hye holds emergency meeting in Vientiane, Laos
- Man’s sudden death at Beijing subway renews call for emergency aid system
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.