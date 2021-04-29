China issues action plan to fight human trafficking

Xinhua) April 29, 2021

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A 10-year action plan to combat human trafficking, aiming to better protect people's rights, maintain social harmony and stability, and safeguard national security, has been released by the General Office of China's State Council.

The action plan calls for improving community-based network for preventing human trafficking, and establishing a working system featuring inter-department coordination and extensive participation by the public.

Stressing a severe crackdown on human trafficking using the internet, the action plan urges carrying out a sustained national campaign targeting such crime.

It also requires investigation methods to be modernized and upgraded, calling for improving the information release system and the national DNA database for missing children.

Efforts to help trafficked persons who have been rescued to adapt to new living environment and get employed are also highlighted in the action plan, which also calls for the formulation and revision of relevant laws, regulations and policies, education through the internet and new media, and international cooperation to combat human trafficking.

