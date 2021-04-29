UK PM hails European Parliament's ratification of post-Brexit trade deal

Xinhua) 10:02, April 29, 2021

LONDON, April 28 (Xinhua) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday welcomed the European Parliament's ratification of the post-Brexit trade deal signed between the European Union (EU) and Britain.

Johnson said on Twitter that it is "great news that the European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favour of our zero tariffs, zero quotas Trade and Cooperation Agreement."

"Now is the time to look forward to a new relationship with the EU and a more Global Britain," Johnson said.

"Hope we can now begin a new chapter together as Europeans, characterized by friendly cooperation between sovereign equals," said Britain's Chief Brexit negotiator David Frost after the vote.

After hours of debate, 660 lawmakers of the European Parliament backed the zero tariff, zero quota deal on goods. Just five lawmaker voted against the historic agreement, while 32 abstained, four years after the Article 50 Brexit process was triggered in March 2017.

Britain joined the regional bloc in 1973 but announced to withdrawal in 2016 after a referendum. The two sides reached an agreement on their post-Brexit trade relations on Dec. 24, 2020.

