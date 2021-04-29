East African bloc urges assistance for displaced Somalis

MOGADISHU, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on Wednesday called on the international community to provide humanitarian assistance to the displaced persons following armed clashes in Mogadishu on April 25.

The East African bloc also said it will continue providing support to the Somali people in their quest for peace, democracy, and stability.

The bloc welcomed the Somali leaders' consensus to proscribe extension of the mandate of the executive and parliament and reiterated the centrality of constructive and inclusive dialogue as an essential prerequisite for a comprehensive settlement of all outstanding issues.

"IGAD strongly urges all Somali leaders to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any actions that will lead to further escalation of violence. All parties should ensure the protection of lives, properties and civilian institutions," the bloc said in a statement.

It called on the stakeholders to move rapidly to conclude the implementation framework of the Sept. 17 pre-election deal through an inclusive and transparent dialogue that prioritizes the popular aspiration of the Somalis for peaceful, inclusive and credible elections without further delay.

The statement comes after the UN humanitarian agency said about between 60,000 and 100,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Mogadishu following an outbreak of violence on April 25.

Prime Minister Mohamed Roble has also called on those who had fled their homes and the vulnerable internally displaced persons who had sought refuge in the Somali capital but have again fled to find refuge on the outskirts of the city to return back.

President Mohamed Farmajo had earlier dropped his term extension plans and opted for dialogue to resolve the political stalemate on the elections, thus easing tensions that had engulfed the country.

