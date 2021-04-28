Iranian FM says neighbors prioritized in Iran's foreign policy after visit to Iraq

TEHRAN, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that the neighbors are of prime importance for the Islamic republic, just at the end of his two-day visit to Iraq.

"Excellent talks" were held with senior Iraqi officials, including President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Zarif tweeted.

"Iran's priority is its neighbors," he noted, adding Iran welcomes Iraq's pivotal role in the region.

The Iranian top diplomat also lauded his "excellent" talks with senior Sunni and Shiite Muslim leaders in Iraq.

Heading a high-level delegation, Zarif paid an official visit to Iraq for talks with Iraqi leaders on bilateral ties and regional situation.

At a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Monday, Zarif said Iran is ready to enhance cooperation with Iraq on energy, railway connections, and combating drug trafficking, as "our relations with Iraq are strong, and we look forward to strengthening them."

