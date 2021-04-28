Nigerian president urges U.S. to relocate AFRICOM to Africa

Xinhua) 09:05, April 28, 2021

LAGOS, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari urged on Tuesday the United States to consider relocating the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) from Germany to Africa, so as to strengthen ongoing efforts to check the security situation in the continent.

A statement from the presidency said Buhari made the suggestion in a virtual meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday.

"Considering the growing security challenges in West and Central Africa, Gulf of Guinea, Lake Chad region and the Sahel, weighing heavily on Africa, it underscores the need for the United States to consider relocating AFRICOM Headquarters from Stuttgart, Germany to Africa and near the theatre of operation," he said.

Regions mentioned by the Nigerian president have long been haunted by security threats including rebels, extremists, kidnappers and armed bandits.

Buhari said the support of important and strategic partners cannot be overstated as the consequences of insecurity will affect all nations hence the imperative for concerted cooperation and collaboration of all nations to overcome these challenges.

The president said Nigeria will enhance collaborations in all forms, with friends and strategic partners, to work together for greater security for all.

According to the statement, Blinken said he was pleased to make Nigeria part of his "first virtual visit to Africa," noting that Nigeria and the United States share a lot in bilateral issues.

He said areas of discussion with Nigeria would include "how to build our economies back after the COVID-19 pandemic, security for vulnerable communities, and climate issues."

