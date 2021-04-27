BiH can learn a lot from China, MPs say

SARAJEVO, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) can learn a great deal from China, said members of BiH's Parliamentary Assembly after a video meeting with Chinese legislators on Monday.

"It was impressive what four of us heard during the presentation of our colleagues from China. Not only about the economy, but also about the timely and efficient response of the Chinese authorities to the pandemic," said Lazar Prodanovic, a member of the BiH Parliament's Friendship Group for Asia.

China is among BiH's ten most important trade partners, Prodanovic told Xinhua after the video meeting with the members of the National People's Congress (NPC) of the People's Republic of China.

"China is growing very fast in economy, education, and science. It is very inspiring to watch China taking such huge steps forward," said Prodanovic, adding that BiH's greatest benefit could be in learning how to bring its work ethics to the impressive levels seen in China.

The economic relations between BiH and China already have a good foundation and their partnership can grow much stronger, said Prodanovic.

Chinese companies have built a thermal power plant in BiH, and they are also building a hospital in Doboj, he said.

Stressing BiH's need to expand cooperation with China in other areas too, especially in the area of education, he said, "The Confucius Institute has two offices in our country, we have Chinese language departments, and hopefully, the exchange of students will intensify soon."

Prodanovic's colleague Sasa Magazinovic said he was impressed to learn about China's significant investment in education and health care.

"We in BiH should be more conscious about the fact that no economic development will be achieved without a massive investment in education," said Magazinovic after the video meeting.

Magazinovic said that BiH and China have close relations in the tourism sector, as a growing number of tourists from China have visited BiH in pre-pandemic years.

"I feel that there is room for improving our relations in the tourism sector. That is something I proposed to help with and I clearly made myself available to our Chinese colleagues today," said Magazinovic.

