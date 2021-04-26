NE Chinese city releases salmon fry into border river

Xinhua) 16:22, April 26, 2021

HARBIN, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Dongning City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province has recently released 600,000 salmon fry into the Chinese section of the Suifen River, known as the Razdolnaya River in Russia, in a bid to sustain stocks of the rare fish.

The river is one of the major salmon spawning locations. The fish migrate to the Pacific Ocean and return three to four years later to spawn after they reach sexual maturity.

In late April, the river temperature is suitable for the survival of salmon fry, most of which were cultivated for more than half a year and have reached lengths of about 6 cm.

Fishery authorities in Dongning have released approximately 14 million salmon fry over the past 30 years in an effort to increase fish stocks in the border river.

