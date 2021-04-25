Multilateralism only way to save world from onslaught of triple crisis: ECOSOC chief

Xinhua) 11:11, April 25, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Munir Akram, the president of United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Pakistan's UN ambassador, said on Saturday that multilateralism is the only way to save the world from the onslaught of triple crisis that the international community is facing.

"At a time of Covid upheaval, multilateralism based on values and principles enshrined in the UN Charter and international law is the only way forward to save the world from the onslaught of triple crisis - the health crisis and the economic crisis and the existential threat of climate change," said the ECOCOS chief in his message for the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, which falls on April 24 annually.

"Let's unite our resources, technologies, knowledge and experiences to build peace, to build back better and to make 'no one is safe until everyone is safe' a reality and a fact of life," Akram added.

The International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace was established on Dec. 12, 2018 through a UN resolution and was first observed on April 24, 2019.

Preserving the values of multilateralism and international cooperation, which underpin the UN Charter and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, is fundamental for promoting and supporting the three pillars of the UN - peace and security, development and human rights.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)