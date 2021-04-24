Over 92 pct Chinese parents show expectation for after-school program: survey

Xinhua) 10:54, April 24, 2021

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- More than 92 percent of Chinese parents expect schools to organize safe and rewarding after-school programs for their children, according to a survey by China Youth Daily.

The survey polled 1,605 parents and found that after-school tutoring and on-site Q&A activities are favored by approximately 73 percent of the respondents.

As for other forms, about 70 percent of the parents hope that teachers can help students with their homework, 56.2 percent expect their children to pursue their hobbies and 50.8 percent prefer that sports activities are offered.

The safety of students, educational benefit and time efficiency of the programs are the three most pressing concerns of parents, according to the survey.

The Ministry of Education has pledged to implement full coverage of after-school programs, which provide both enrichment and child care, in compulsory education schools.

Such programs are expected to better suit the needs of working parents who are not able to pick up their children immediately after school.

