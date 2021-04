Video: We Are China

Tianshan wapiti undisturbed at construction site in China’s Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 15:20, April 23, 2021

The Tianshan wapiti (Cervus elaphus songaricus) forage on the grassland along the G575 East Tianshan Tunnel in Hami,northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Cao Xinjia)

