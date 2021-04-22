U.S. mass immunization could soon reach peak: poll

Xinhua) 15:53, April 22, 2021

Members of the National Guard check people in at a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Javits Center in New York, United States, April 6, 2021. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Two out of three Americans who haven't received a coronavirus vaccine say they are unlikely to get the shots, The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing a poll by Paris-headquartered multinational market research and consulting firm Ipsos, .

This Axios/Ipsos Poll, conducted on April 16-19, indicated that the country's mass immunization campaign could soon reach its peak.

The survey is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,033 general population adults aged 18 or older.

