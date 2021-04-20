U.S. COVID-19 cases rise as more states ease restrictions

Xinhua) 16:58, April 20, 2021

LONDON, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Despite the country's vaccine rollout, a significant number of U.S. cities and states remain hotspots where the coronavirus continues to spread at higher rates than before, according to the Guardian.

At least 21 states have seen at minimum a 10 percent increase in daily positive coronavirus cases, as more states loosen public health restrictions, the Guardian reported, quoting recent Johns Hopkins University data.

The U.S. has 31,738,228 COVID-19 cases and 567,694 deaths, surpassing any other country in both figures, according to Johns Hopkins data as of Tuesday.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)