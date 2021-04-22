Home>>
NASA: Perseverance rover extracts first oxygen from Mars
(CGTN) 10:29, April 22, 2021
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took a selfie with the Ingenuity helicopter, seen here about 13 feet (3.9 meters) from the rover. on April 6, 2021. (Photo/NASA/JPL-Caltech)
NASA on Thursday said its Perseverance Mars rover has successfully converted some of the Red Planet's thin carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere into oxygen.
The task was carried out on April 20, the 60th Martian day, NASA said in a press release.
Perseverance, the biggest, most advanced rover ever sent into orbit by NASA, was the ninth U.S. spacecraft to successfully land on Mars.
