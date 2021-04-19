China to announce name of its first Mars rover

Xinhua) 16:02, April 19, 2021

A Mars probe is launched on a Long March-5 rocket from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in southern China's Hainan Province, July 23, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China will announce the name of its first Mars rover on the Space Day of China, which falls on April 24, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, will host the main events marking this year's Space Day of China, Lyu Bo, a CNSA official, told a press conference on Monday.

The events include the opening ceremony, bilateral talks on the international lunar research station, and the fourth China Space Conference.

The name of China's first Mars rover will be announced at the opening ceremony on Saturday, Lyu said.

China launched Tianwen-1 on July 23, 2020. The spacecraft, consisting of an orbiter, a lander and a rover, entered the parking orbit of Mars after performing an orbital maneuver on Feb. 24.

The global campaign of naming the rover kicked off last July. Netizens at home and abroad were invited to vote for their favorite among 10 candidates from Jan. 20 to Feb. 28.

Last month, three possible names emerged, with "Zhurong," a fire god in ancient Chinese mythology, topping the list.

