UN fears 105,000 displaced people in Yemen's Marib by September

Xinhua) 09:04, April 21, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Preparing for further escalation of the fighting in Yemen's Marib governorate, the United Nations and humanitarian partners anticipate about 105,000 displaced people by September, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday.

The humanitarians continue "to scale up the response and prepare for potential further escalations, as some 105,000 people are projected to be displaced by this September if the fighting continues," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Since the beginning of the year, over 1,900 families, more than 13,000 people, in only six districts in Marib governorate have received shelter and non-food item assistance, the office said.

"Enough food rations for one month have also been provided to about 350 families, as part of one-off food assistance," OCHA said.

Assessments are taking place to identify and assist families in need. Emergency stocks include some 2,000 non-food item kits and 1,000 shelter kits going to Marib to help meet increasing demand.

At least 2,625 families were displaced in Marib from early February to April 10, while an additional 692 families reportedly were displaced to other governorates, OCHA said.

The United Nations said Yemen continues to be the world's worst humanitarian crisis and largest aid operation. However, only about 21 percent is funded of the 3.85 billion U.S. dollar 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan to help 16 million people.

