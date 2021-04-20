Drones put on dazzling light show in GBA city

Ecns.cn) 15:12, April 20, 2021

A total of 1000 drones light up sky over Haixinsha Island of south China’s Guangzhou City in dazzling display featuring Cantonese cultures like Cantonese opera and martial art Wing Chun, a show to depict the future of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), April 19, 2021. (China News Service/Wang Jun)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)