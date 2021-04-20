China's carbon neutrality efforts to push scientific innovation: minister

Xinhua) 14:16, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Science is key to ensuring the simultaneous realization of carbon neutrality and economic and social development, said Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang.

Peaking carbon dioxide emissions and achieving carbon neutrality will bring about a sci-tech revolution, resulting in major changes in the economy and society, which is no less important than the three previous industrial revolutions, said Wang at the Xiangshan Science Conferences held in Beijing recently.

The emission control efforts will test and develop a series of scientific conclusions, methods and technological innovations, said the minister, calling on Chinese researchers to create competitive advantages through sci-tech innovations to support China's low-carbon development.

He also stressed talent cultivation, which will provide support for achieving the carbon-neutral goal.

China has announced that it will strive to bring carbon dioxide emissions to a peak before 2030 and become carbon neutral before 2060.

Participants at the conferences included nearly 100 academicians and experts in the fields of energy, industry, transportation and construction.

