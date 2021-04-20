Quarantine-free travel starts between Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY, April 19 (People's Daily Online) – A travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand opened up on Monday morning, with thousands of passengers booked to fly between the two countries.

All travelers who have resided in either Australia or New Zealand for 14 days can travel by air between one or the other quarantine free, and without the need to apply for a travel exemption, as long as they meet the health, immigration and other standard border clearance requirements in each country.

The first flight headed for Auckland from Sydney airport took off at about 7:00 a.m. local time after an initial delay. Australian airports have meanwhile created green and red zones for the arriving passengers, separating the travelers within the bubble from others.

The commencement of two-way travel follows Australia’s decision in October 2020 to allow quarantine-free travel from New Zealand. It allows many friends and family across the Tasman Sea to reunite for the first time in over a year.

Two-way travel across the Tasman Sea will help drive the economic recovery in both countries while both continue to navigate the global COVID-19 pandemic, especially as regards the travel and tourism sectors, according to a joint statement by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“It is truly exciting to start quarantine-free travel with Australia. Be it returning family, friends or holiday makers, New Zealand says welcome and enjoy yourself”, Jacinda Ardern said.

Travelers still need to be prepared for possible disruptions to travel arrangements on short notice and must follow specific protocols before, during and after their travel arrangements.

