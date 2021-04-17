China sees fewer road accidents: ministry
BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China has seen fewer road accidents in recent years, according to the Ministry of Public Security (MPS).
The number of major accidents dropped to three in 2020, down from 13 in 2014, said MPS spokesperson Li Guozhong.
The downward trend came despite the number of motor vehicles on the country's roads increased from 264 million to 372 million during the same period, according to Li.
China observed National Security Education Day on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, the ministry released the latest data.
The MPS vowed continued efforts to identify and eliminate potential risks involving passenger buses, tourist buses, minibuses, heavy trucks and vehicles carrying hazardous chemicals at a national conference on traffic management held recently in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Crackdowns on overspeeding, overloading, tired driving, drunk driving and other traffic violations will also be launched, the ministry added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Driver sentenced to 7 years for road accident that killed 15
- 9 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Guangdong
- 4 killed, 11 injured in Hubei road accident
- 19 killed in south China road accident
- Road accident kills 4, including 2 Chinese: embassy
- 10 die in east China road accident
- Chinese tourist killed in U.S. road accident
- Chinese tourist killed in U.S. road accident
- 4 killed, 14 injured in central China road accident
- Young boy lucky to be alive after being run over by a car
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.