China sees fewer road accidents: ministry

Xinhua) 17:13, April 17, 2021

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China has seen fewer road accidents in recent years, according to the Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

The number of major accidents dropped to three in 2020, down from 13 in 2014, said MPS spokesperson Li Guozhong.

The downward trend came despite the number of motor vehicles on the country's roads increased from 264 million to 372 million during the same period, according to Li.

China observed National Security Education Day on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, the ministry released the latest data.

The MPS vowed continued efforts to identify and eliminate potential risks involving passenger buses, tourist buses, minibuses, heavy trucks and vehicles carrying hazardous chemicals at a national conference on traffic management held recently in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Crackdowns on overspeeding, overloading, tired driving, drunk driving and other traffic violations will also be launched, the ministry added.

