China's domestic air passenger trips exceed pre-epidemic level in March

Xinhua) 16:26, April 16, 2021

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The number of domestic air passenger trips reached 47.68 million in March, exceeding the level seen during the same period in 2019, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on Friday.

The cargo and mail transportation volume was about 655,000 tonnes in March, up 3.7 percent over the same period in 2019.

The total transportation turnover was 8.92 billion tonne-kilometers, up 128.5 percent year on year, or about 83.7 percent of the level seen in 2019.

Pressure on the aviation industry persists due to sporadic COVID-19 cases in some parts of China and the challenging global pandemic situation, according to the administration.

