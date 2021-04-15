Home>>
China's Q1 FDI inflow soars nearly 40 pct
(Xinhua) 17:01, April 15, 2021
BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, surged 39.9 percent year on year in yuan terms in the first quarter of this year, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.
